MicroStrategy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETMicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.10 (-236.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.23M (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSTR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's stock declined -6.48% on Feb. 2, the day after it reported its Q4 results on Feb. 1 post-market.
- MicroStrategy's Q4 earnings were highlighted by higher impairment losses on the company's digital asset holdings.
- As of April 4, the company, together with its subsidiaries, held ~129,218 bitcoins acquired for ~$3.97B at an average price of ~$30.7K/bitcoin.