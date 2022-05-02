Paycom Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETPaycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (+19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $343.2M (+26.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAYC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- The company's stock rose +8.93% on Feb. 9, the day after it reported its Q4 results on Feb. 8 post-market, beating analysts' estimates.