Performance of generic drugs, opioid settlements in focus for Teva's Q1 earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.75B (-6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TEVA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.

Teva in February had reported Q4 2021 non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 that beat estimates, though revenue of $4.1B missed expectations.

The Israeli generic drugmaker had also guided 2022 revenues to be $15.6B-$16.2B vs consensus revenue estimates of $15.85B, and non-GAAP EPS to be $2.40-$2.60 vs consensus EPS estimates of $2.53.

Investors will be focusing on the performance of Teva's generic drugs in North America and the United States, where sales have been falling due to increased competition, lower volumes and fewer generic launches.

Focus will also be on Teva's settlements with U.S. states and regulators over its alleged role in the opioid crisis, and its pursuit of a national opioid settlement. In Q1, Teva entered into settlement agreements with Florida, Rhode Island and Texas.

Also in Q1, AbbVie (ABBV) entered into a settlement with Teva's partner Alvotech Holdings over their dispute on a biosimilar for AbbVie's blockbuster arthritis treatment Humira.

In April, Barclays upgraded its rating on Teva, noting an increase in revenue projection for the Humira biosimilar, while also arguing that, in light of opioid settlements reached with separate states, there is a higher probability that Teva will strike a global opioid settlement.