Akamai Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETAkamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $904.89M (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AKAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.
- The company's stock declined -5.56% on Feb. 16, the day after it reported its Q4 results on Feb. 15 post-market, which beat analysts' estimates. The content delivery network provider posted also announced a deal to buy Linode for $900M, which Citi called "another big M&A surprise."