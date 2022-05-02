TotalEnergies starts production at Brazil's giant Mero field

May 02, 2022 12:33 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE), PBRSHELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) said Monday it launched production from the first development phase of the Mero field off the Brazilian coast in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin.

The first phase includes a floating production, storage and offloading unit with a production capacity of 180K bbl/day of oil.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said phase 1 will be followed by three additional development phases, each with a 180K bbl/day production capacity and production start-ups scheduled during 2023-25.

Mero field has been in pre-production since 2017 with 50K bbl/day, with peak production expected by the end of this year.

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is operator at Mero with a 38.6% stake, with partners Shell (SHEL) and TotalEnergies (TTE) each holding 19.3%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) already has recouped its Russia losses following the latest boost to its operating cash flow, Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.

