Vishay Intertechnology Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 12:33 PM ETVishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+26.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $844.14M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VSH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.