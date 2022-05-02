The Oncology Institute spikes on acquisition of Women’s Cancer Care

  • The shares of The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) have approached the highest level since early January after the Cerritos, California-based oncology service provider announced the acquisition of Women’s Cancer Care, a clinical practice run by Christopher R. Perkins M.D. and Lisa Ge, M.D.
  • The clinic, established in 2001, is the only facility located between San Francisco and Los Angeles with a specialization in breast and gynecology, the company said, adding that the acquisition will expand its footprint in north into Fresno, California.
  • “I am thrilled to join the exceptional care providers at TOI, which will elevate the outstanding medical and cancer resources available to women across the Central Valley,” noted Dr. Perkins.
  • The Fresno facility will add more than 30 staff members to the operations of The Oncology Institute (TOI).
  • The Oncology Institute (TOI) has stepped up its business expansion in recent months. In March, the company increased its presence in Southern California with the opening of a clinic in Culver City.
