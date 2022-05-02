Public Storage Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETPublic Storage (PSA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $3.59 (+27.15%) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $985.58M (+28.45% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, PSA has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • The company's stock rose +3.23% on Feb. 23, the day after it reported its Q4 results on Feb. 22 post-market, beating analysts' estimates.
