New EV manufacturer looks to make an impact with “major financial announcement”

The emerging electric truck and technology firm Atlis Motor Vehicles is anticipating a major announcement mid-week to make a splash in the crowded EV industry.

In a press release on Monday, the company announced that CEO Mark Hanchett, President Annie Pratt, CFO Apoorv Dwivedi, and VP of Engineering Roger Townsend will be on hand for the Zoom conference, to take place on May 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET. on Zoom.

The Arizona-based startup that bills itself as a “mobility technology company” currently produces the functional prototype XT electric pickup truck, designed as a competitor to the likes of Ford (F), Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), Rivian (RIVN), and more. The company claims that the truck’s up to 500-mile battery range can charge in less than 15 minutes via the proprietary ATLIS Advanced Charging Station that powers its AMV cube battery cell.

As of February, the company touted over 50,000 non-binding reservations for the pickup alongside 19,000 contracted to the Australian Manufactured Vehicles.

Additionally, the company produces a modular XP "skateboard" chassis, that it explains as an architecture to allow aftermarket vehicle partners to electrify both new and existing vehicles. The platform is also purported to allow rapid and efficient production of not only the XT pickup truck, but emergency vans, delivery vans, and box trucks that could add competition for incumbents like Workhorse Group (WKHS).

Production on both the XT and XP are expected by later this year. Current strategic partners on these projects include JB Poindexter subsidiary EAVX for commercial work trucks, Schwab Industries for manufacturing, and Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) to recycle lithium-ion batteries.

Per Crunchbase, the company has raised $26 million thus far, including a $10 million Regulation A+ offering in January. Further details on the coming “major financial announcement” for Wednesday were not released.