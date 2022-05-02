Sequans Communications Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 12:44 PM ETSequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (+26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.82M (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SQNS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.