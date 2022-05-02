Truth Social, Trump's new social media platform, is expected to be accessible through a web browser by the end of the month.

The platform, which launched the app version in late February, is currently only available for Apple users and is not usable on android devices. After Truth Social is available via web browser, the platform will also launch an Android app, pending approval from Google (GOOGL), Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes posted on the platform earlier on Monday.

"End of May we will launch PWA (Web Browser) this will allow access from any device. After that we will launch an Android app..pending approval from Google!," Nunes posted on Truth Social.

Truth Social and Trump's media company Trump Media & Technology Group is going public through a deal with SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC). Trump, who has been banned from Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL), is marketing Truth Social as an alternative outlet to those social-media giants.

Shares of DWAC climb 9% on Friday after Trump posted for his major item on Truth Social. I’M BACK! #COVFEFE," Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday afternoon with a photo of himself in front of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

News of the web launch was earlier reported by Reuters.

DWAC shares fell 8.9%, their first decline in five days, as Trump returned to the platform and said that he planned to stay away from Twitter even if Elon Musk allowed him back.