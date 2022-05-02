Radware Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 12:45 PM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $73.59M (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDWR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.