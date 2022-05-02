Titan Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 12:46 PM ETTitan International, Inc. (TWI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Titan (NYSE:TWI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $506.32M (+25.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TWI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.