ITT Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 12:47 PM ETITT Inc. (ITT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ITT (NYSE:ITT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (-8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $695.93M (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ITT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.