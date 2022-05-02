Livent Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+600.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $139.92M (+52.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LTHM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock rose +2.44% on Feb. 18, the day after it reported its Q4 results on Feb. 17 post-market, beating revenue estimates.