DuPont Q1 2022 preview: What to expect?
May 02, 2022 12:56 PM ETDuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- DuPont (NYSE:DD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-26.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.21B (-19.3% Y/Y).
- DuPont beat Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, raised its quarterly dividend by 10% and approved a new $1B stock buyback program, but full-year earnings guidance was on the light side as raw materials and logistics cost inflation continue to weigh on margins.
- The firm's most recent quarterly dividend was in line with previous. During the quarter, DuPont sold off a majority stake in its Mobility & Materials business to Celanese for $11B in cash. The transaction is expected to close around the end of 2022.
- Meanwhile, Dupont's (DD) planned $5.2 billion acquisition of Rogers (ROG) is said to be approved by Korea's antitrust regulator in April and is seeing a smooth review in China. The deal appears on track to close in Q2.
- SA contributors have recently issued bullish sentiments about the stock, with Anthony Mcneila noting that the company "has shown positive signs in managing its finances" and Wolf Report said that DuPont retains a superb balance sheet and has growth potential in all the "right" segments.
- Over the last 2 years, DD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.