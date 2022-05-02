Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) surged as much as 12% in Monday's trading, bumping from a 52-week low, after saying it completed the sale of a non-core real estate asset in Germany, generated $50M in cash proceeds.

The supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components said it expects to lease back part of the property until the remaining manufacturing operation can be relocated.

As of March 31, Cooper-Standard (CPS) said it had nearly $253M in cash, including proceeds from the transaction, with total liquidity of $395.6M at the end of the quarter.

The company also said it received $29M from the Internal Revenue Service for tax refunds related to net operating loss carrybacks made available by the CARES act, and it expects another $23M similar in tax refunds in Q2.

Cooper-Standard (CPS) said previously that it expects revenues to rise 11%-20% and EBITDA at $55M for 2022.