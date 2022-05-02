OPEC March production - results come in ~85% short of growth target
May 02, 2022
- OPEC production for March rose 40kb/d, missing the group's production growth target of 254kb/d, according to month-end survey results (NYSEARCA:USO) (XLE).
- The broader OPEC+ group targeted 400kb/d of production growth, though Russia state media indicated that Russian production fell slightly in March.
- The miss was largely attributable to decreasing production in Libya (TTE) and Nigeria (XOM) (SHEL), according to the Reuters survey; although Libyan production has been volatile and challenges well flagged, serial declines in Nigerian have been a persistent headwind to meeting group-wide production targets.
- With OPEC set to meet Thursday, analysts will be focused on official production results, as well as any shift in plans that could come as result of Russian oil production declines.