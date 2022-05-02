Etsy is at a 52-week low but earnings are seen as a potential catalyst

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY +0.7%) could be set up for an earnings topper later this week, according to Evercore ISI.

Analyst Shweta Khajuria pointed out that intra-quarter data points and the firm's own model suggest the Street's Q1 gross merchandise sales, revenue, and EBITDA estimates are reasonable. There was also a reminder that ETSY has printed GMS, revenue, and EBITDA above the high-end of the company’s guide in six of the last seven quarters.

Looking ahead, the Q2 estimates for Etsy (ETSY) are called bracketable with several puts and takes. Tailwinds identified by Hajuria and team include a mix-shift to reopening categories like weddings & jewelry, high savings rates, low unemployment rate, sticky buyer/seller base, insulation from supply chain headwinds, improved brand recognition, and ongoing product developments. Meanwhile, headwinds in the mix include FX, recessionary pressure in Western Europe, inflationary pressure, mix-shift in consumer spend to travel/experiences, lapping stimulus check comparisons, and more physical stores reopening.

Evercore rides into the May 4 earnings report with an Outperform rating on Etsy (ETSY) and price target of $225.

Shares of Etsy (ETSY) are down 55% on a year-to-date basis and trade about 70% below the 52-week high.