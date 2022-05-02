Interactive Brokers' DARTs slides 10% M/M in April
May 02, 2022 1:04 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Interactive Brokers' (NASDAQ:IBKR) daily average revenue trades of 2.2M in April fell 10% over March but remained 1% above the year-ago period, according to the company's monthly brokerage metrics Monday.
- Client equity of $324.5B dipped 9% M/M in April and -6% over April 2021.
- Client margin loan balances of $46.8B in April climbed 3% M/M and +4% Y/Y. Credit balances of $91.2B, including $2.2B in insured bank deposit sweeps, in April was 1% lower than the previous month, but 4% higher than a year ago.
- Client accounts of 1.85M gained 2% over March and +36% over the year-ago month.
- There were 269 annualized average cleared DARTs per client account in April.
- Previously, (April 19) Interactive Brokers Q1 earnings matched the consensus.