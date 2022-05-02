Healthpeak Properties Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETHealthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.43 (+6.29%) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $490.02M (+9.80%)
- Over the last 2 years, PEAK has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- The company's stock rose +2.39% on Feb. 9, the day after it reported its Q4 results on Feb. 8 post-market, beating revenue estimates.