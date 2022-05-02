B2Gold Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $357.25M (-1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BTG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
