Yum China Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-38.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.6B (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YUMC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.