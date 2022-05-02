The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield breaks above 3% for the first time since December 2018 as the Federal Reserve is poised to hike interest rates and shrink its balance sheet to fight inflation.

The closely watched yield rose almost 7 basis points to 3.002% in Monday afternoon trading. All three major U.S. stock indices are trading in the red. Nasdaq is dipping 0.4%, S&P 500 -0.7%, and Dow -0.6%.

Last week's bond market sell-off "has occurred as investors weighed the potential impact of higher inflation—partly on the increased pressure on the supply chain in the face of the war in Ukraine—and on U.S. and global growth in the process of economic re-openings now and in the months and quarters ahead," said Oppenheimer's John Stoltzfus.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) is jumping 3.3%, iShares 20+ Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is down 1.7%.

The market is banking on the Fed raising its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, as the CME FedWatch Tool has a 99.8% probability on the Fed raising its key rate range to 0.75%-1.00% from its current 0.25%-0.50% level. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has all but said the central bank will raise rates by 50 basis points.