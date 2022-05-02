Teladoc in recovery on rising volume after earnings-led selloff
May 02, 2022 1:16 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Investors appear to be snapping up the beaten-down Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) shares on Monday after the telehealth provider witnessed a massive selloff last week in reaction to its 1Q 2022 revenue that fell short of Street forecasts.
- Teladoc (TDOC) posted the biggest intraday gain in over a month on above average volume in morning hours. More than 13.3 million company shares have changed hands so far, compared to the 65-day average of ~6.1 million.
- Teladoc (TDOC) was included in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week after it topped the list of most discussed stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets and StockTwits following the earnings miss that led to widespread downgrades on Wall Street.
- The financials “reveal cracks in TDOC’s whole health foundation as increased competitive intensity is weighing on growth and margins,” Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight wrote, downgrading the stock to Neutral from Buy.
- While Teladoc (TDOC) reached a 52-week low on Thursday, famed fund manager Cathie Wood doubled down on Teladoc (TDOC), adding more than 600,000 company shares to the ETFs run by her firm.