Caesars Entertainment Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.08 (-1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.35B (+38.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CZR has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.