Royal Helium to acquire Imperial Helium
May 02, 2022 1:22 PM ETImperial Helium Corp. (IMPHF), RHCCFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Royal Helium (OTCQB:RHCCF) and Imperial Helium (OTCPK:IMPHF) enters agreement to effect the arm's length acquisition of Imperial by Royal through a plan of arrangement.
- Under the terms of the arrangement, Imperial shareholders will receive 0.614 of a Royal common share for each Imperial common share held, which equates to a 10.01% premium to Imperial shareholders based on the closing price for Imperial and Royal on April 29, 2022.
- Kyler Hardy, Co-Chairman of Imperial Helium Corp. commented, "Imperial sees this agreement as an opportunity to be a part of a bigger and stronger helium exploration and development company. Following Royal's successful exploration campaign at Climax, they have completed some tremendous work to make helium production in Canada a near term reality and the addition of the Steveville property will further assist in achieving this goal. The combined company will be very well positioned to offer stable supply of helium to the world's largest market at a time when existing supplies are challenged by geopolitical events."