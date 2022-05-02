Newly public Tenon Medical stock jumps 14%

Newly public medical device maker Tenon Medical (TNON) saw its shares jump 14% on Monday.

Shares of the orthopedic device developer opened at $21, dropping to $20.03 in early trading before rebounding to $25. The stock recently changed hands at $24.70, up 14%, at approximate 1:10 p.m. ET.

TNON went public on April 27 after raising $16M through an initial public offering. The stock finished its debut session at $22.05 per share, up 341% from its IPO price of $5 per share.

Tenon (TNON) has developed a surgical implant system called The Catamaran for the treatment of lower back pain associated with the sacroiliac joint. A full launch of the product is slated for Q1 2022.

