IAMGOLD Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $320.72M (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IAG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's stock declined -3.50% on Feb. 24, the day after it reported its Q4 results on Feb. 23 post-market.