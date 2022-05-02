Meta beefs up headsets with plans for four devices by 2024 - report

May 02, 2022 1:31 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments

Virtual presentation

shironosov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has given some meat to its VR headset plans - setting up four product releases between now and 2024, The Information reports.
  • That timeline is more aggressive and matches the strengthening rhetoric that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been using as he presses his company's pivot toward the metaverse.
  • The previously delayed "Project Cambria" - a high-end headset combining virtual reality and mixed reality, and targeted at the future of work - is now expected around September, according to the report.
  • Meanwhile, an updated version of Cambria is targeted for a 2024 release.
  • Meta stock (FB) is 1.8% higher today, In Friday's session, it had pulled back by 2.6%, a likely reaction to Thursday's 17.6% relief move higher in the wake of the company's not-as-bad-as-feared first-quarter earnings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.