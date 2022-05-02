Meta beefs up headsets with plans for four devices by 2024 - report
May 02, 2022 1:31 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has given some meat to its VR headset plans - setting up four product releases between now and 2024, The Information reports.
- That timeline is more aggressive and matches the strengthening rhetoric that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been using as he presses his company's pivot toward the metaverse.
- The previously delayed "Project Cambria" - a high-end headset combining virtual reality and mixed reality, and targeted at the future of work - is now expected around September, according to the report.
- Meanwhile, an updated version of Cambria is targeted for a 2024 release.
- Meta stock (FB) is 1.8% higher today, In Friday's session, it had pulled back by 2.6%, a likely reaction to Thursday's 17.6% relief move higher in the wake of the company's not-as-bad-as-feared first-quarter earnings.