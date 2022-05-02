Cirrus Logic Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETCirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+112.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $420.19M (+43.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRUS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock declined -7.27% on Feb. 1, the day after it reported its FQ3 results on Jan. 31 post-market, beating analysts' estimates.