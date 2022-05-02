W&T Offshore Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETW&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+63.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $159.49M (+27.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WTI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.