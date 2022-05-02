Jack Henry & Associates Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETJack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $475.52M (+9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, JKHY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.