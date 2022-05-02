Just Eat Takeaway.com looks like a growth stock winner to Goldman Sachs

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYF) ended the day in Amsterdam with a 0.11% gain as shares continue to struggle to break out of their recent slump.

Investors looking for growth stocks may have reasons to still be interested in the online food ordering company, according to Goldman Sachs.

Of note, the stock ended up ranking very high on a screen by Goldman Sachs of European companies with the highest compound annual growth rate estimates for 2019 to 2024. Goldman Sachs recommended investors take a step back amid the fears over soaring inflation and the rising interest rates to look toward cyclical pure growth stocks that may follow underlying economic performance more closely than inflation anxiety.

Activist investor Cat Rock Capital is in the background on Just Eat Takeaway.com with calls to sell Grubhub and refocus the business on Europe.