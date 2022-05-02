Alfa Laval acquires patented technology to reform hydrogen from ammonia
- Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY -3.5%) has acquired patented technology from the Danish company RenCat to reform hydrogen from ammonia.
- This technology, in combination with Alfa Laval's heat transfer expertise, will increase the business opportunities within the growing market for hydrogen processing, facilitating the use of renewable fuels in the future.
- The first products based on the technology are expected to be launched by the end of 2023.
- "With our combined know-how and patented technologies, we will be able to expand the technical borders and contribute to create a more sustainable society," says Thomas Møller, President of the Energy Division.