Veritone Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETVeritone, Inc. (VERI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.29M (+81.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VERI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.