A10 Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETA10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- A10 (NYSE:ATEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.95M (+11.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.