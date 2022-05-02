MagnaChip Semiconductor Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETMagnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $105.77M (-14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.