Accolade rebounds as Well Fargo upgrades on risk reward setup

May 02, 2022 1:48 PM ETAccolade, Inc. (ACCD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Following a sharp selloff triggered by a disappointing outlook last week, the shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) have bounced back on Monday after Wells Fargo upgraded the health services firm to Equal Weight from Underweight, citing a balanced risk/reward setup.
  • With the earnings, Accolade (ACCD) Chief Executive Rajeev Singh announced the loss of a major customer and moderated the annual revenue growth rates to 20% over the midterm.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Stan Berenshteyn points out that the revised growth target “creates a more reasonable hurdle for the company to meet, if not exceed, going forward.”
  • According to Berenshteyn, the current share price reflects the near and intermediate term uncertainty to client retention, growth and margins from more intense market rivalry, hence the upgrade.
  • Lowering revenue estimates, the analyst has lowered the price target to $6 from $9 per share, assuming a rising market premium and 10-year bond yields.
  • Despite the selloff, the Buy ratings on Accolade (ACCD) outnumber Sell and Hold ratings on Wall Street.
