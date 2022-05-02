Sprout Social Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETSprout Social, Inc. (SPT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.25M (+37.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.