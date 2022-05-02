Manitowoc Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+166.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $440.08M (+24.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.