May 02, 2022

  • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock rose as much as 5.6% in Monday trading after Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC adds to its stake in the provider of "Buy Now, Pay Later" financing.
  • Late Friday, GIC said it acquired almost 210K Affirm (AFRM) shares on April 27 and 28, bringing its total directly held stake in the company's class A common stock to almost 4.50M shares. Indirectly, it holds ~11.8M Affirm shares.
  • In midafternoon trading, Affirm (AFRM) shares' gain subsided to 0.2%.
  • In the past year, the stock has dropped 61% as fintech names came under pressure.
  • SA contributor The Value Pendulum rates Affirm (AFRM) a Hold, on concerns about the company's future funding.
