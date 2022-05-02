Affirm stock briefly jumps after GIC added to its holdings
May 02, 2022 1:54 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock rose as much as 5.6% in Monday trading after Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC adds to its stake in the provider of "Buy Now, Pay Later" financing.
- Late Friday, GIC said it acquired almost 210K Affirm (AFRM) shares on April 27 and 28, bringing its total directly held stake in the company's class A common stock to almost 4.50M shares. Indirectly, it holds ~11.8M Affirm shares.
- In midafternoon trading, Affirm (AFRM) shares' gain subsided to 0.2%.
- In the past year, the stock has dropped 61% as fintech names came under pressure.
- SA contributor The Value Pendulum rates Affirm (AFRM) a Hold, on concerns about the company's future funding.