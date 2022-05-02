Onto Innovation Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETOnto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+60.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232M (+37.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ONTO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.