Forge Global stock leaps 31%, up 74% over last five sessions

May 02, 2022 1:57 PM ETFRGEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Words SPAC, special purpose acquisition company on white note on beautiful background from dollar bills. Business and SPAC vs IPO concept. Copy space.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

Forge Global (FRGE) shares shot up 31% in afternoon trading Monday.

Shares of the private securities marketplace opened at $18.53, hitting a session low of $18.02 mid-morning before leaping to a high of $26.67 in early afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $24.68, up 31%, at approximately 1:35 p.m. ET.

FRGE shares have been volatile since the company went public through a merger with SPAC Motive Capital on March 22. The stock rallied during its market debut, closing 60% higher.

The shares have risen approximately 74% over the last five sessions. They hit a 52-week high of $47.50 per share on March 31.

Forge and Motive Capital announced plans to merge in September 2021, with the deal valuing the proposed combined company at around $2B.

