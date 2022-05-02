Forge Global stock leaps 31%, up 74% over last five sessions

Forge Global (FRGE) shares shot up 31% in afternoon trading Monday.

Shares of the private securities marketplace opened at $18.53, hitting a session low of $18.02 mid-morning before leaping to a high of $26.67 in early afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $24.68, up 31%, at approximately 1:35 p.m. ET.

FRGE shares have been volatile since the company went public through a merger with SPAC Motive Capital on March 22. The stock rallied during its market debut, closing 60% higher.

The shares have risen approximately 74% over the last five sessions. They hit a 52-week high of $47.50 per share on March 31.

Forge and Motive Capital announced plans to merge in September 2021, with the deal valuing the proposed combined company at around $2B.