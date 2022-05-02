SpartNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) fell 1.7% after the food distributor said it hasn't received any takeover offers as it deals with a fight with activists holders Macellum Advisors and Ancora Holdings.

SpartanNash (SPTN) said it hasn't received any offers to buy the company, nor has it been approached directly by any strategic or financial buyer to purchase the company, according to a statement. The company called earlier statement on Monday from the activist investors as "false and misleading."

The SpartanNash (SPTN) comments come after Reuters on Tuesday reported that United Natural Foods (UNFI) and Oak Street Real Estate Capital were said to be separately working on bids for the food distributor.

The SPTN comments from Monday are in direct response to a press release from Macellum and Ancora that urged the company to set up a special committee to explore a sale following reports of interest.

"Today’s press release from the Investor Group referencing leaks to the media and their previous claims to have received unsolicited communications from strategic buyers interested in a transaction, is just another part of their recycled playbook that they have attempted to use at apparel, discount and department store retailers," SpartanNash (SPTN) said in the statement.

Macellum and Ancora in March nominated three directors for the SPTN board and are pushing for the food distributor to start a review of strategic alternatives. The activists collectively own a 4.5% stake in SpartanNash. The activist have argued SPTN may be worth about $50/share in a takeout.