SpartanNash ticks lower after saying has received no takeover offers

May 02, 2022 1:58 PM ETSpartanNash Company (SPTN)UNFIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

SpartanNash warehouse location. SpartanNash is a wholesale grocery distributor and serves military commissaries and exchanges.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

SpartNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) fell 1.7% after the food distributor said it hasn't received any takeover offers as it deals with a fight with activists holders Macellum Advisors and Ancora Holdings.

SpartanNash (SPTN) said it hasn't received any offers to buy the company, nor has it been approached directly by any strategic or financial buyer to purchase the company, according to a statement. The company called earlier statement on Monday from the activist investors as "false and misleading."

The SpartanNash (SPTN) comments come after Reuters on Tuesday reported that United Natural Foods (UNFI) and Oak Street Real Estate Capital were said to be separately working on bids for the food distributor.

The SPTN comments from Monday are in direct response to a press release from Macellum and Ancora that urged the company to set up a special committee to explore a sale following reports of interest.

"Today’s press release from the Investor Group referencing leaks to the media and their previous claims to have received unsolicited communications from strategic buyers interested in a transaction, is just another part of their recycled playbook that they have attempted to use at apparel, discount and department store retailers," SpartanNash (SPTN) said in the statement.

Macellum and Ancora in March nominated three directors for the SPTN board and are pushing for the food distributor to start a review of strategic alternatives. The activists collectively own a 4.5% stake in SpartanNash. The activist have argued SPTN may be worth about $50/share in a takeout.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.