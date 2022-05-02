Extra Space Storage Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETExtra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.33 and the consensus revenue estimate is $368.88M
- Over the last 1 year, EXR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
