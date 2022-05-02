Camping World Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (-5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.64B (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CWH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.