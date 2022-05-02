Conduent Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETConduent Incorporated (CNDT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.06 (-60% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $970.75M (-5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNDT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor Arie Investment Management last month wrote "Conduent: Solid Margins, A Potential Spin-Off, And Undervalued", rating the stock Buy.