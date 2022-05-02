Sixth Street Specialty Lending Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETSixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.81M (+5.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSLX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.