Owens & Minor Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.82 (-47.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $2.31B (-0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OMI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.